Agusan del Norte ‘Electrified’ by DepEd, NEA Last Mile Program

Agusan del Norte: Hope now runs on electricity and satellite internet in Sitio Tagpangi, Barangay Simbalan here, after years of reading in dim classrooms and teaching with limited tools, as the Datu Saldong Domino Elementary School became the first school energized through solar power under the Marcos administration’s 295-school Last Mile Electrification program.

According to Philippines News Agency, the joint effort by the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Energy (DOE), and National Electrification Administration (NEA) will connect to the world Higaonon tribe students and teachers in the remote indigenous peoples (IP) community. On June 19, DepEd and NEA led the energization and digital activation of the school, delivering solar power, Starlink internet, and digital learning devices to Sitio Tagpangi.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and his team crossed two rivers and navigated remote mountain roads to witness the school’s transformation through the PHP1.295-billion Last Mile Schools Electrification program. During a live virtual dialogue with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who joined the event from Quezon City, Angara gave a progress update, reporting the successful electrification of the IP school.

Agusan del Norte Governor Angelica Amante expressed gratitude to the President and the agencies for bringing the initiative to remote areas like Sitio Tagpangi, highlighting the newfound excitement of the Higaonon tribe students to attend school. President Marcos affirmed his support for the complete rollout of all 295 schools, emphasizing the importance of digital and educational transformation across the country.

NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda committed to completing the full rollout within the year, following a Feb. 5 memorandum of agreement between NEA and DepEd. The solar installation also benefits nearby households in the Higaonon community, marking the beginning of lasting change in the area.

As DepEd, DOE, NEA, and local cooperatives move forward, the story of Datu Saldong Domino Elementary School proves that lasting change begins where learners need it most. For Sitio Tagpangi, the project is not just about electricity and connection — it’s a future switched on.