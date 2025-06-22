Japan, US, and Philippine Coast Guards Conduct First Joint Drill in Kagoshima Bay

Kagoshima: The Japanese, United States, and Philippine coast guards conducted their first-ever joint exercise in Japan on Friday. The drill, held in Kagoshima Bay in southwestern Japan, involved a simulated collision between a US cargo ship and a Philippine fishing boat in international waters south of Japan’s Kyushu region. The scenario included a fire and crew members falling into the sea, prompting coordinated rescue and firefighting efforts.

According to Philippines News Agency, patrol boats from the three countries’ coast guards actively participated in the mock rescue operations. Naofumi Tsumura of Japan’s 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Kagoshima emphasized the significance of the exercise, stating, “The drill was meaningful as it promoted mutual understanding and trust among on-site staff.” The joint operation aimed to enhance cooperation and readiness in handling maritime incidents.