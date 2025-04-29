Two Zamboanga Firms Eyeing Terrafirma’s PBA Franchise

Zamboanga City: Two prominent sports figures in Zamboanga City could be in line to take over the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) franchise that would be left behind by Terrafirma after the ongoing 49th season. The Zamboanga Valientes hinted at the takeover on Monday after announcing that they are talking with PBA officials regarding the franchise sale.

According to Philippines News Agency, a “mutual agreement” has been forged, and the impending franchise sale is now up for approval by the PBA board of governors. “Owning a team in the PBA would yet be another milestone for the city and people of Zamboanga. Big things are coming for Zamboanga basketball,” Valientes’ team owner, Junnie Navarro, said. Navarro’s mother and Kings Asia Pacific president, Cory, stated, “Owning a franchise in the PBA is the next step towards our goal of showcasing Zamboangueño talent on the big stage.”

The Navarros, along with Crewsharp chief executive officer Trevor Crewe, are in talks with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial a

nd Terrafirma team governor Bobby Rosales regarding the future franchise transfer. Navarro, a candidate for councilor in Zamboanga City, was seen attending the Dyip’s PBA Philippine Cup debut against the Phoenix Fuel Masters at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on April 4. The Valientes, who had success in The Asian Tournament last year and debuted in the Dubai International Basketball Championship earlier this year, are making significant strides in the basketball scene.

The Valientes’ announcement of the potential Terrafirma takeover came a day after Marcial revealed that Family’s Brand Sardines also expressed its intent to join the PBA. While Marcial did not confirm if Family’s Brand is eyeing the Dyip franchise, he mentioned that the company has been looking to join the PBA’s five-on-five tournament for over a decade. “I talked to Ms. Anita Kaw herself. They were watching a PBA game back then,” Marcial said, noting the interest from the company.

The Kaws and the Navarros have a shared history, having found

ed the Zamboanga City franchise in the MPBL during the 2018-2019 season under the Valientes moniker. After a falling out, the Kaw family continued the franchise as Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines, achieving success in the MPBL South Division championship in 2022. Family’s Brand has also shown interest in entering the PBA by attempting to buy the Alaska franchise, although Converge eventually took over.

The Terrafirma franchise became available again after Starhorse, the previous frontrunner for purchasing the club, called off its transfer talks. Marcial confirmed that Starhorse missed certain prerequisites, particularly on the financial side, preventing the transfer from going through. According to PBA rules, a franchise transfer must receive approval from at least eight of the 12 team governors. A transfer fee of at least PHP100 million is required following approval, allowing the new owner to take over the franchise completely.

Amid uncertainties about the team’s future, Terrafirma continues to play in

the Philippine Cup, currently at 1-3 in the standings. The new owner can take over the Dyip franchise as soon as the league’s 50th season starts on October 5.