Trough of LPA to bring isolated rains across PH Wednesday

Most parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

In its latest weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said several areas, including the Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao regions, will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), formerly Tropical Depression Queenie.

Flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate, at times heavy rains, it added.

The LPA was last located 355 km. east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Localized thunderstorms will cause isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the seaboards of northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas

Source: Philippines News Agency