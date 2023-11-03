DENGUE CASES UP IN WEEK 43, NO DEATHS REPORTED

PUTRAJAYA, The number of dengue cases for the 43rd Epidemiological Week (ME43) of Oct 22-28 increased by 10 cases or 0.4 per cent to 2,272 cases, compared to 2,262 cases in the preceding week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, in a statement today, said no deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME43.

He said the cumulative dengue cases reported so far this year totalled 98,715, an increase of 49,146 cases or 99.1 per cent over the 49,569 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“A total of 73 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported, compared to 33 deaths in the corresponding period last year,” he added.

He said the number of dengue hotspots dropped to 68 localities from 73 in the previous week, with 49 localities in Selangor, nine in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, six in Perak, and one each in Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sarawak.

On chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said four cases were recorded in ME43, bringing the cumulative figure so far this year to 181 cases.

On zika surveillance, he said 2,982 blood samples and 301 urine samples were tested and all were negative for the virus.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency