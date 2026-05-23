Trough of LPA and Easterlies to Cause Widespread Rains Across Philippines

Manila: The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies are set to bring rains over most parts of the Philippines, as reported by the weather bureau on Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) noted that the LPA was positioned 795 kilometers east of General Santos City as of 3 a.m.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mindanao, Central Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte are forecasted to have cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the influence of the LPA. PAGASA has issued warnings to residents in these regions about potential flash floods or landslides as a result of moderate to heavy rains.

Furthermore, the easterlies are expected to cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and other parts of the country. PAGASA indicated that severe thunderstorms could also lead to flash floods or landslides in susceptible areas.

Throughout the country, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are anticipated to prevail.