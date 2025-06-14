Top NPA Leader Falls in Agusan Sur Raid

Agusan del Sur: A top leader of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested by combined forces of the military and the police in the villages of Bunawan Brooke and San Teodoro in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur on Friday. In a statement on Saturday, the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID) identified the arrested NPA leader as Charisse Bernadine Ba±ez, alias Nikki, the Secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) of the NPA.

According to Philippines News Agency, also arrested were Ronnie Igloria, alias Gideon, a vice commanding officer; Louvaine Erika Espina, alias Pam, the unit’s medic; Sinag Lugsi, alias Jomilyn; Larry Montero, alias Laloy; Daryl Man-Inday, alias Tonton; Arjie Guino Dadizon, alias Ronron; and Grace Niknik Man-aning, alias Jelyn. ‘This apprehension marks a decisive victory against the remaining elements of the SMRC,’ 10ID commander Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala said.

Hambala also recognized the swift coordination between the Army and the regional police resulting in the successful law enforcement operation. ‘The arrests also reflected the unwavering dedication of our troops and our partners in the Philippine National Police to safeguard the peace we have established in our communities,’ he said.

The result of the joint operation also delivered a significant blow to the SMRC, disrupting its capacity to carry out further threats within the division’s area of responsibility, which covers parts of the Davao and Caraga regions, he added. The 10ID said two other SMRC leaders were neutralized by 10ID troops in the past two months.

They were Elbert Echavez, alias Aldrin, the head of the Regional Sentro De Grabidad Jaguar of SMRC, who was killed in an encounter in Boston, Davao Oriental on April 27; and his vice team leader, Jeffry Casal, alias Lalai, who was killed in a skirmish in Lingig, Surigao del Sur on May 10.