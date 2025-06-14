ITCZ and Easterlies to Cause Rains Across Regions in Philippines

Manila: Several parts of the country will experience rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced in its 4 a.m. bulletin that the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas. Additionally, Batanes and Cagayan will experience similar weather conditions due to the influence of the easterlies.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are expected over extreme Northern Luzon. In contrast, the rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.