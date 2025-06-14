PH Activates Crisis Management Team Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Tel Aviv: The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has activated its crisis management team to enable quick response amid the developing security situation in the Middle East after Israel mounted a direct military attack on Iran on Friday. Philippine Ambassador to Israel Aileen Mendiola is personally overseeing efforts to monitor the situation on the ground, coordinate with Israeli and Philippine authorities, and ensure that timely advisories and support are extended to Filipinos in need.

According to Philippines News Agency, the embassy emphasized that the safety and well-being of Filipinos in Israel remain its top priority. In a statement dated June 13, the embassy urged the Filipino community to follow the Israel Defense Force Home Front Command’s security guidelines and the embassy’s safety advisories, as well as to be alert and ready to act.

In a separate interview over Radyo Pilipinas on Saturday morning, Ambassador Mendiola reported that Israel continues to intercept retaliatory missile strikes by Iran. During the interview, the envoy, currently at the embassy, had to take shelter mid-interview after sirens blared in the background, indicating another incoming air raid. She noted that on Friday alone, warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv at least 12 times. Local authorities are anticipating another air raid in southern Israel this Saturday.

Mendiola highlighted that Israel is currently facing security threats on seven fronts, including Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and the Houthis in Yemen. However, the most pressing concern at the moment is with Iran. She also mentioned that there were missile strikes coming from the Houthis in Yemen the previous day.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has stated that no Filipino has been reported hurt in the exchange of air strikes between Iran and Israel. Based on the latest DFA data, there are 30,742 Filipinos in Israel and at least 1,180 in Iran, most of whom are married to Iranian nationals. For emergency assistance, the Philippine Embassy in Israel can be reached 24/7 at its emergency hotline at +972 54 4661188 and email address: [email protected].