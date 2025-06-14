1.5K Kanlaon IDPs Vacate Schools for Opening of Classes in NegOcc

Manila: About 1,574 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon have vacated evacuation centers in various public schools in two local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental ahead of the opening of classes on June 16.

According to Philippines News Agency, data released by the provincial government showed that in La Castellana, 463 individuals from Barangay Mansalanao and 214 individuals from Barangay Sag-ang returned home or moved to relocation sites outside the 6-km. permanent danger zone (PDZ).

In a separate report, the city government of La Carlota indicated that 897 individuals also went back home on the same day. The provincial government provided buses to transport the IDPs from evacuation schools to their designated relocation sites in La Castellana. They were assisted by personnel from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The provincial government deployed an ambulance, a water tanker, a rescue truck, and other support vehicles as additional assistance. The province distributed laminated sheets and 50 modular tents to Barangays Mansalanao and Biak na Bato and provided 30 modular tents to Barangay Masulog and a generator set with fuel supply to Masulog High School Extension.

In La Carlota City, those who returned to residential areas outside the 6-km. PDZ are from Sitios Nailab, Tinin-awan, Gama, and Mansibanga in Barangay Ara-al; Sitio Jamindang in Barangay Haguimit; and Sitios Labinsawan, Bais, and Batacon in Barangay Yubo. They were previously housed at the City Evacuation Center, La Carlota South Elementary School II, La Carlota North Elementary School, and the La Carlota City College – Cubay Campus.

The decampment process was based on the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council during the June 10 meeting to allow the resumption of regular face-to-face classes in schools used as evacuation camps. The remaining 232 IDPs from Sitio Guintubdan in Barangay Ara-al, which is located within the 6-km. PDZ, were moved to the City Evacuation Center and City Gymnasium 1.

The LGU continues to monitor the situation and provide assistance to those still displaced while supporting the reintegration of returning families into their communities. In a memorandum dated June 8, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council issued a directive to vacate schools used as evacuation centers and relocate the evacuees affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in preparation for the opening of classes this school year.

Assistant Secretary Cesar Idio, deputy administrator for operations of the Office of Civil Defense, directed the Regional Task Force Kanlaon and concerned member agencies to conduct the immediate vacating of school-based evacuation centers and facilitate the safe relocation of evacuees currently sheltered in school facilities in the affected areas and make the classrooms prepared for academic use on or before June 15.