Int’l Humanitarian & Philanthropic Council Launches ‘Impact Makers’ Initiative

Abu Dhabi: H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, emphasized the significance of enriching humanitarian content as a shared institutional and societal responsibility. This responsibility is particularly crucial for media institutions and digital content creators, given the UAE’s leadership support in equipping young Arab talent with advanced storytelling tools and skills related to humanitarian and development work.

According to Philippines News Agency, H.H. Sheikh Theyab highlighted that showcasing humanitarian efforts and developmental contributions is essential for fostering community solidarity, positively impacting millions worldwide. He noted the UAE’s implementation of significant humanitarian initiatives reflecting its leading global position. His comments coincided with the launch of the ‘Impact Makers’ initiative by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, in cooperation with the New Media Academy.

The initiative features educational programmes and training workshops focused on digital media content creation for humanitarian and developmental work. H.H. Sheikh Theyab stressed the importance of empowering individuals to create impactful content addressing humanitarian issues, raising community awareness through storytelling and suitable media strategies. These efforts are particularly relevant for initiatives providing essential services in healthcare and education, contributing to prosperity, stability, and security.

Targeted at journalists, camera crews, and content creators from the UAE, Arab world, and beyond, the initiative aims to enhance their skills in humanitarian storytelling, media content preparation, and producing audio and visual programmes on diverse digital platforms creatively and engagingly. It also includes training for official spokespersons from UAE-based humanitarian donor organizations and charitable associations in corporate reputation strategies and media crisis management.

The New Media Academy supports content creators and social media influencers, enabling them to deliver messages professionally and contribute to social growth. The “Impact Makers” initiative encompasses several training modules, including the “Spokesperson Skills, Media Appearance, and Crisis Management in the Media” programme, the “Humanitarian Impact Journalism” programme, and the “Humanitarian Impact Content Creators” programme, with the latter having a version in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre.