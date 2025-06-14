PH Women’s Volleyball Team Climbs to No. 46 in FIVB Rankings with Victory Over Chinese Taipei

Hanoi: The Philippines is setting its sights on further advancement in the world volleyball rankings following a decisive win in the ongoing 2025 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup in Vietnam. The team’s remarkable performance has propelled them from No. 56 to No. 46 in the FIVB rankings after an intense match against Chinese Taipei at the Dong Anh Arena.

According to Philippines News Agency, the rise in rankings was buoyed by earlier victories over Mongolia, New Zealand, and Kazakhstan. The Filipino team is now preparing to face defending champion Vietnam in the finals, scheduled for 9 p.m. Manila time on Saturday. Ramon Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), expressed optimism about the program’s progress, attributing the success to the support from various stakeholders.

When Suzara and the PNVF took the helm in 2021, the Alas women’s team was ranked No. 156 out of 222 nations in the FIVB, making a significant leap to No. 66 by 2023. The upward trajectory continued last year as the team secured the No. 58 spot after finishing third in the Volleyball Nations Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Key player Bella Belen, who achieved a triple-double with 14 points, 19 receptions, and 16 digs against Chinese Taipei, is anticipated to be a crucial contributor in the upcoming final. Belen expressed her elation over the victory, emphasizing the team’s commitment to performing well for their country.

Brazilian coach Jorge Souza De Brito, overseeing the Alas women’s program for three years, lauded the victory as a significant achievement and praised the team’s resilience in the challenging semifinal against Chinese Taipei. Jia De Guzman, last year’s Best Setter, noted that the semifinals tested the team’s character, highlighting their ability to recover after losing two sets and clinch the fifth set against a formidable opponent.