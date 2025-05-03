Tolentino Advocates for UNCLOS-Aligned Code of Conduct in South China Sea

Batangas City: Reelectionist Senator Francis Tolentino is advocating for the establishment of a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea that aligns with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

According to Philippines News Agency, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are in discussions to formulate a substantive COC that would provide a framework to manage tensions among claimant states in the contested maritime region. Tolentino emphasized the importance of a COC that adheres to international maritime law, supports the 2016 Hague arbitral ruling, and aligns with Philippine maritime laws during a press conference for Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas in Batangas City.

Meanwhile, senatorial candidate and ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo highlighted the necessity for the Philippines to adopt a more assertive approach in conjunction with the COC negotiations.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo previously confirmed the polit

ical commitment of China and ASEAN to finalize the COC by 2026. However, despite years of negotiations, critical issues such as the scope and legal binding nature of the COC remain unresolved, distinguishing it from the 2002 Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea.