TIS Launches New Suite of Working Capital Insights & Analytics Tools

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) announced the launch of their new Working Capital Insights solution, which provides global businesses with 360-degree visibility and control over all their core working capital metrics and KPIs.

With TIS’ Working Capital Insights, organizations can seamlessly integrate their ERPs and corresponding AP and AR data with the solution in order to review payment terms and behavior for vendors and customers, analyze invoice and billing activity, and measure all elements related to their net working capital status and cash conversion cycle.

As TIS enables clients to aggregate and classify this data, users can evaluate their metrics globally or granularly according to specific entities, regions, or customers and suppliers. They can also leverage TIS’ visual dashboards for intuitive reporting and refine their analyses by any timeframe to view activity and cash flows through customizable and flexible parameters.

Using the capabilities provided through these tools, organizations can gain unparalleled visibility over their working capital and effectively take control of, recognize, and react to abnormalities in their WC drivers. For instance, users can evaluate DPO or DSO to identify discrepancies in payment behavior across certain regions or customer groups, and could also analyze payment and invoice terms across their supplier base to determine whether additional efficiencies or adjustments could be introduced. By leveraging these innovative tools in conjunction with TIS’ existing liquidity and payment management solutions, organizations can access all data and information related to their global cash balances, payment statuses, and broader working capital operations across the entire company. And with TIS’ robust cash forecasting tools that were strengthened by their recent acquisition of Cashforce, clients can utilize their global data stored within TIS to produce highly accurate and effective cash forecasts across any time horizon.

According to Erik Masing, CEO of TIS, “The working capital solutions recently introduced by our team are the perfect addition to our existing cash, liquidity, and payments management capabilities. Now, TIS clients can control every element of their cash, payments, and working capital operations through a single solution, with the ability to also connect and integrate with other back-office platforms and banks for simplified and automated workflow management.”

