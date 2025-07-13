Timely Police Response Leads to Arrest of Bulacan Shooting Suspect

Bulacan: The swift response of police personnel in Bulacan province led to the immediate arrest of a suspect in a shooting incident, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 said on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, PRO 3 director Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Pe±ones stated that an initial investigation revealed a confrontation during a drinking session in Barangay Tibag, Baliwag City on Saturday night. This confrontation prompted the unnamed suspect to draw a firearm and shoot three individuals.

The suspect fled the scene but was quickly identified through witness accounts. The Baliwag City Police Station, along with the Bulacan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, launched a manhunt, resulting in the suspect’s arrest within minutes. The authorities also recovered the firearms and the getaway motorcycle used by the suspect.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the local police and will face charges for frustrated homicide. Brig. Gen. Pe±ones emphasized that the swift action taken by the police exemplifies the Chief PNP’s commitment to providing responsive public service, ensuring justice and community protection.