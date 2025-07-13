112K PDLs Rebuild Lives Via BJMP’s Skills, Livelihood Program

Manila: More than 112,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have joined the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s (BJMP) livelihood and skills training programs in jails across the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, this initiative is part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) effort to fulfill President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to deliver justice with compassion and build a Bagong Pilipinas where no one, including those behind bars, is left behind. The PDLs are being equipped with livelihood and technical skills to enhance their employment prospects post-release.

In collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and civil society partners, 112,707 PDLs have completed training in areas such as carpentry, electronics, welding, arts and crafts, and small-scale entrepreneurship. BJMP aims to provide PDLs with real change and a renewed sense of purpose. Among these PDLs is Sandy Pagobo, a former detainee from Danao City Jail, who now works as a pipe fitter in Saudi Arabia after completing welding training.

Lisa, currently detained at Legazpi City Jail, learned various skills through the DILG’s livelihood program, allowing her to financially support her son. Joy, another PDL in Balungao District Jail, found her passion in cooking through the Cookery NC II program, helping her regain self-confidence and dream of opening a small eatery upon release.

Over 10,000 PDLs have completed basic education and earned college degrees while in detention. BJMP’s collaboration with the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System has enabled 10,739 PDLs to complete elementary and high school levels. The Tertiary Education Behind Bars Program has seen 107 PDLs earn college degrees, with 720 currently enrolled in various degree programs. BJMP is actively expanding this initiative through new partnerships with educational institutions.

BJMP Chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera emphasized that lack of freedom should not hinder educational aspirations. These initiatives are part of the government’s commitment to holistic rehabilitation, aligning with President Marcos Jr.’s vision of justice and compassion. As an attached agency of the DILG, BJMP oversees city, district, and municipal jails across the nation, focusing on reintegrating PDLs into society as reformed and productive citizens.