Three Weather Systems to Bring Isolated Rains Across the Philippines

Manila: Three weather systems, including a trough of low pressure area (LPA), will continue to bring isolated rains across the country on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. According to Philippines News Agency, in its 4 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau stated that the LPA, located 560 kilometers east of General Santos City within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is not expected to develop into a tropical depression but will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Palawan, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte. PAGASA further noted that another LPA, spotted 2,195 kilometers east of Southern Mindanao, is being monitored outside the PAR and has a "low" chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. Easterlies will continue to affect Luzon and the Visayas, bringing isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, particularly in the Bicol Region and Quezon, and in parts of the Visayas. Metro Manila an d the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that 39 areas are forecast to experience danger-level heat indices between 42-51°C. Some of the affected areas include Dagupan City, Pangasinan; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; San Jose Occidental, Mindoro; and Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite, where the highest heat index could reach 46°C. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the country.