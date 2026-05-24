‘An Answered Prayer’, Caraga Teachers on PBBM’s ECP System

Caraga: Teachers in the Caraga Region who were promoted under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system have expressed deep gratitude, describing their promotions as an 'answered prayer' after decades of waiting.

According to Philippines News Agency, ECP is aimed at promoting professional development and career advancement for teachers. The program defines career lines of teachers in the public basic education system (Kindergarten to SHS) managed by the Department of Education (DepEd).

In an interview with the Presidential News Desk (PND), 57-year-old Maria Antonieta Abugan, who was promoted from Teacher III to Teacher VI, said the promotion boosted her morale and renewed her passion for teaching. 'Finally, answered prayer talaga...Kala namin hanggang dito na lang pero ngayon medyo ganado,' Abugan said.

Abugan shared that she had waited nearly 20 years for the promotion. She added that the salary increase would greatly help her in supporting her children, who are about to enter college. 'Malaking tulong talaga, lalo na ngayon na magka-college na ang mga anak ko. Tatlo ang college ko, sabay-sabay, kaya medyo pinoproblema ng pamilya ang pinansyal. Answered prayer na na-promote ako at nadagdagan ang sahod ko,' she said.

She also thanked President Marcos for the ECP program and expressed hope that more teachers would benefit from it. 'Maraming salamat. Sana ay marami pang matutulungan na tulad ko na teacher. At talagang ang ganda at galing lang ng programang ito na marami talagang natutulungan, napaangat na teacher kasi akala namin mag-retire na kami Teacher III lang,' Abugan added.

Meanwhile, 59-year-old Corazon Simon, who was also promoted from Teacher III to Teacher VI after waiting 35 years, said she still finds it hard to believe. 'Mahalaga po ang ECP kasi hindi namin akalain na ma-promote kami sa Teacher VI. Dahil po dito, nakamit namin itong promotion na ito,' Simon said.

She added that the promotion would help both her finances and her teaching career. 'Sa ating Pangulo, maraming-maraming salamat po sa ganitong opportunity,' she said.

Another beneficiary, William Flores, 59, who was likewise promoted from Teacher III to Teacher VI after almost 34 years of service, said the ECP provided teachers with long-overdue recognition and financial support, especially as they approach retirement. 'Ito po ay malaking tulong po sa aming nga guro dahil hindi namin inaasahan na mangyari po ito sa amin na mayroong promotion na ganito,' Flores said.

Flores also thanked President Marcos for the initiative. 'Salamat po Pangulong Marcos sa inyong tulong na naibigay ninyo sa aming mga guro. Talagang answered prayer po sa aming mga guro,' he added.

Since August 2025, almost 80,000 educators have been promoted under the ECP program, making promotions no longer vacancy-based but rather anchored in teachers' actual proficiency and merit.