Speaker Dy Highlights Power of Palarong Pambansa to Inspire Youth

Prosperidad: House Speaker Faustino 'Bojie' Dy III on Sunday said the 2026 Palarong Pambansa should inspire more young Filipinos to dream bigger, work harder, and believe in their own potential as they pursue excellence both in sports and in life. 'Nawa'y magsilbing inspirasyon ang Palarong Pambansa upang mas marami pang kabataan ang mangarap, magsikap, at maniwala sa kanilang kakayahan (May the Palarong Pambansa serve as an inspiration so that more youths would dream, strive, and believe in their capability),' Dy said in a video message for the country's premier youth sports competition.

According to Philippines News Agency, the games are being held from May 24 to 31 in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, gathering thousands of student-athletes from across the country. Dy emphasized that sports play a vital role in shaping disciplined, resilient, and determined young Filipinos while imparting values that extend far beyond the playing field.

'Sports has the power to unite communities, inspire excellence, and shape character. Dito nahuhubog ang (Shaped here are) resiliency, leadership, at (and) fighting spirit na dadalhin ninyo hindi lamang sa laro kundi maging sa buhay (that you will bring not only in games but also in life),' Dy added.

Dy described the Palarong Pambansa as more than just a competition for medals and championships, noting that it is also a celebration of hard work, sacrifice, teamwork, and perseverance. 'It goes beyond sports - it is an opportunity for our youth to build character, form lifelong friendships, learn the value of perseverance, and discover how far hard work and determination can take them,' he said.

The House leader praised the determination and discipline shown by student-athletes throughout their journey to the national competition, reminding participants that reaching the Palarong Pambansa is already an achievement in itself.

Dy also acknowledged the important role played by coaches, teachers, parents, volunteers, and organizers in guiding and supporting the athletes. He urged athletes to compete with integrity and pride as they represent their schools, communities, and regions.

'Sa ating mga atleta (To our athletes): compete with passion, play with integrity, and represent your schools, communities, and regions with pride and honor,' Dy concluded.