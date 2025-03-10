Manila: All three screening personnel involved in a recent incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) where a woman was alleged to be carrying an amulet or bullet have been sacked for “abusive” behavior. “We are announcing the termination of all people in the OTS (Office for Transportation Security) involved in the incident. Proper administrative charges will be filed after the investigation,” Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon stated during a press briefing. “Being in the government does not give you the license to abuse people,” he emphasized. He further noted that “The President will not tolerate this sort of behavior.”

According to Philippines News Agency, a social media post by 69-year-old passenger Ruth Adel gained significant attention over the weekend. The post described her experience with airport screening personnel on March 6 at NAIA Terminal 3. Adel explained that she was on her way to the boarding gate when she was approached by screening personnel who claimed she had a bullet in her bag. The personnel involved reportedly offered inconsistent statements, laughed, and attempted to hide their name tags when they realized they were being recorded.

In response to the incident, Dizon has requested the chiefs of the Office of Transport Security (OTS) and the Manila International Airport Authority to review and potentially revise the procedures and protocols for screening. Newly appointed OTS administrator Arthur Bisnar stated that he would not tolerate arrogance and abuse among personnel. “We don’t need to harass the passengers while securing the airport,” Bisnar commented.

Both Bisnar and Dizon highlighted the mistakes made by the terminated personnel, who admitted uncertainty regarding whether the x-ray image showing a bullet belonged to Adel. Dizon urged the public to promptly report similar incidents to the airport hotline. “The incident happened last March 6, yet I would not be aware of it if it wasn’t reported. Don’t hesitate to report,” he advised.