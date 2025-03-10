Manila: Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on Monday hailed the appointment of Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua as the new interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to Philippines News Agency, Galvez emphasized the significance of this transition, highlighting that it comes at a pivotal time as the Bangsamoro region gears up for its first parliamentary elections scheduled for October this year. He expressed confidence in Macacua’s leadership abilities, citing his “action-oriented” approach demonstrated in previous roles.

Galvez noted that Macacua’s appointment is expected to enhance the leadership framework laid down by Ahod Ebrahim, Al-Haj, during the ongoing transition of the Bangsamoro region. He acknowledged Ebrahim’s efforts in promoting autonomy and advancing the peace process for the Bangsamoro people.

Galvez extended his gratitude to Chair Ebrahim for his leadership and vision, urging the Bangsamoro community to rally behind the new leadership to continue the progress in the region.