Three Injured in Cotabato Shooting; 47 Arrested in Connection

Cotabato City: Forty-seven residents from Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces were arrested here Sunday night following a commotion near the city hall that resulted in a shooting incident. The incident left a police officer and two civilians injured.

According to Philippines News Agency, the city police director Col. Jibin Bongcayao informed reporters on Monday that all 47 individuals were arrested as they are considered persons of interest in the shooting. The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, close to city hall, where election materials were being distributed to electoral board members. When police responded to the scene, gunfire erupted.

Col. Bongcayao further revealed that the arrested individuals are suspected to be flying voters from the towns of Datu Piang and Kabuntalan in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte. The individuals allegedly informed police investigators that they were recruited to come to the city for a ‘mission’ during the election.