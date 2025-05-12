PBBM Casts Vote Early in Batac City

Batac City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday voted early at the Mariano Marcos Memorial School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte where he began his career in public service. Marcos, together with mom, former first lady Imelda Marcos, sister Irene Araneta, and son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, arrived at 7 a.m. at the school located in Barangay Valdez as a registered voter of Barangay Lacub, Precinct No. 36-A. After voting, they proceeded to the Marcos Museum and later on proceeded to the Calayab Elementary School in Laoag City, where other members of the first family were registered. When sought for an interview, Marcos just smiled and waved his hand to the media.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ilocos Norte province has maintained its “green” classification for the May 12 elections, meaning there are no election-related security concerns monitored in its 21 towns and two cities so far. Joel Gines, Commission on Elections – Ilocos Norte election supervisor expressed h

ope that the current status would remain until the end of the election period on June 11. The classification was based on the parameter outlined in Section 108 of Comelec Resolution 11067, indicating that all towns and cities of Ilocos Norte are considered relatively peaceful and orderly.

The Comelec assessment, according to Gines, indicates low risk of election-related violence or disruptions in the province. While he admitted that there are reports of alleged harassment and heated arguments from political candidates, Gines said the Comelec has not received any official complaint. ‘For now, Ilocos Norte is under the ‘green zone.’ We hope it will stay this way,’ Gines said as he assured that they will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with local stakeholders to ensure peaceful and successful elections.