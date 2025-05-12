Comelec Urges Western Visayas Voters to Avoid Last-Minute Voting

Iloilo: The Commission on Elections in Western Visayas (Comelec VI) has urged voters to cast their votes early and avoid waiting until the last hour. Comelec VI Regional Election Director Lawyer Dennis Ausan emphasized the importance of early voting to ensure a smooth and efficient election process.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ausan expressed their aim for a 100 percent voter turnout, even though historical trends indicate that only 70 to 75 percent of registered voters participate in midterm elections. Western Visayas, excluding Negros Occidental, boasts 3,128,562 registered voters distributed across 3,389 barangays.

The region’s voting population is led by Iloilo with 1,649,730 registered voters, followed by Capiz with 539,459, Aklan with 414,890, Antique with 399,553, and Guimaras with 124,930. These voters are expected to exercise their right in 20,077 precincts located in 2,854 voting centers throughout the region.

Ausan encouraged the electorate to utilize their right to suffrage, highlighting it as a rare occasion where citizens are equal in the eyes of the law. He urged voters to take advantage of this opportunity to have their voices heard in the democratic process.