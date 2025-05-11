Easterlies to Affect Philippines; Dangerous Heat Index Up in 24 Areas

Manila: The easterlies will continue to bring isolated rain showers across the country, except for Batanes and Babuyan Islands, which will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to a frontal system, the weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, in its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms may occur in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to easterlies.

The entire archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. Meanwhile, at least 24 areas are expected to experience heat index levels from 42°C to 44°C.

The heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature, could peak at 44°C in Tuguegarao, Cagayan, and Tayabas City, Quezon.

A 43°C heat index is expected in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Bacnotan, La Union; ISU Echague, Isabela

; Iba, Zambales; Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite; Coron, Palawan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Cuyo, Palawan; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte.

A 42°C heat index is expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Aparri, Cagayan; Cubi Pt. Subic Bay Olongapo City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Infanta, Quezon; Ambulong, Tanuan, Batangas; Alabat, Quezon; Masbate City, Masbate; Iloilo City, Iloilo; Roxas City, Capiz; and Tacloban City, Leyte.

Under “danger” level conditions, ranging from 42°C to 51°C, the public is warned of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure.