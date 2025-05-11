DOE on High Alert for Elections; Contingency Measures Activated

Manila: On the eve of the May 12 national and local elections, the Department of Energy (DOE) raised a heightened alert status to ensure stable and uninterrupted power supply nationwide. The Energy Task Force Election, led by DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella, began round-the-clock operations Sunday, the agency said in a news release. The task force was activated to prevent power disruptions and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Energy Task Force Election is composed of government energy agencies, private transmission and generation firms, distribution utilities, and other stakeholders. They are tasked with implementing coordinated preemptive measures and rapid-response protocols throughout the election period.

“All hands are on deck. The entire energy sector is fully mobilized and working in full coordination to ensure an unimpeded and reliable power supply, along with adequate fuel availability, for tomorrow’s (Monday) national and local elections,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said. The DOE confirmed that nationwide readiness checks have been completed, contingency protocols have been activated, and energy sector command centers are fully operational.

These include facilities from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), National Electrification Administration, Manila Electric Company, and DOE’s Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center. All command centers are equipped with real-time monitoring systems and technical response teams. Operations will remain on heightened alert until May 13. The DOE also urged the public to report service interruptions or power-related incidents to their local distribution utilities, stressing the importance of public vigilance.

Meanwhile, the NGCP reported that all transmission lines and facilities are operating under normal conditions as of 11 a.m. Sunday. In Luzon, available capacity stood at 17,195 megawatts against a demand of 10,028 megawatts. The Visayas grid posted 3,138 megawatts in capacity with demand at 1,957 megawatts, and Mindanao recorded 3,615 megawatts in capacity and 1,835 megawatts in demand.