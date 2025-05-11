PBBM Honors Moms on Mother’s Day: Quiet Strength Behind Every Family

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paid tribute to all mothers, hailing them as the ‘quiet strength behind every family,’ as he joined the public in celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos took to social media to honor all mothers, sharing a picture of his mom, Imelda Marcos; his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos; and sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta, with a heartfelt Mother’s Day message.

‘Mothers are the quiet strength behind every family. They care, nurture, guide and give of themselves without asking for anything in return. Their love knows no bounds — and neither does their sacrifice,’ the President said in the caption of his post.

‘Ngayong Mother’s Day, taos-puso kong kinikilala at pinasasalamatan ang lahat ng ilaw ng tahanan. Maraming salamat sa inyong walang kapantay na pagmamahal at pagkalinga (This Mother’s Day, I wholeheartedly recognize and thank all those who serve as the light of the family. Thank you for your unmatched love and care),’ he added.