PNP Seizes PHP441 Million at Mactan-Cebu Airport in Election Integrity Operation

Cebu: The operation that led to the seizure of over PHP441 million in cash at the general aviation area of Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Saturday was aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for clean and orderly elections on May 12. Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said the force is fully committed to protecting the integrity of the midterm national and local elections.

According to Philippines News Agency, this major cash seizure sends a strong message against any attempts to manipulate elections through illegal activities. Marbil emphasized the PNP’s dedication to maintaining peace, order, and fairness during the election period. The operation unfolded when police flagged multiple trolleys after an X-ray operator detected suspicious images consistent with large sums of currency.

The incident resulted in the arrest of six Chinese, one Malaysian, one Indonesian, one Kazakhstani, and two Filipinos. The group, arriving at the airport in a van, attempted to bypass standard protocols. They presented a casino certificate, claiming the money was from gambling winnings. However, authorities questioned the document’s legitimacy, particularly due to the supposed junket operator’s link to the kidnap-slay of Anson Que and his driver.

The suspects are currently under police custody, with charges being prepared for violations of Comelec Resolution No. 11104, especially Sections 27 and 29, concerning the unlawful transport of money during the election period. Further investigations will probe potential money laundering, in coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Council, and possible breaches of immigration laws.

“The PNP encourages the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious election-related activities as part of the unwavering campaign to ensure clean, honest, and peaceful elections,” Marbil stated.