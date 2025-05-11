NPA Leader Killed in Surigao Sur Encounter

Lingig: A suspected leader of the New People’s Army was killed during an encounter with government troops in Lingig, Surigao del Sur over the weekend. Elbert Echaves, also known as Aldrin, who served as the commanding officer of the Regional Sentro de Grabidad (RSDG) Jaguar under the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) of the NPA, died following the confrontation in Sitio Mendezona, Barangay Rajah Cabungsuan.

According to Philippines News Agency, a report from the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID) confirmed the recovery of an M16 rifle from the site of the encounter. The ongoing military operations in the area reflect the 10ID’s commitment to dismantling the remnants of the SMRC, as stated by 10ID commander Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala.

Maj. Gen. Hambala assured residents and nearby communities that the operations are targeted and deliberate. He emphasized that their focus remains on protecting innocent lives, restoring peace, and preventing any resurgence of the communist terrorist group. “We will not stop until the last armed insurgent chooses peace over violence,” Hambala stated.

On a previous occasion, the 10ID reported the death of Jeffry Casal, vice team leader of RSDG Jaguar, in an encounter with the military in the nearby town of Boston in Davao Oriental on April 27.