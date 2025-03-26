Manila: The management of NLEX Corporation will implement a temporary toll relief on the NLEX northbound from the Balintawak to Meycauayan portion of the expressway starting Monday at noon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the relief will remain in effect until all four lanes of the Marilao northbound area are reopened. The Marilao Bridge sustained severe damage when an 18-wheeler tanker exceeding the 4.27-meter height limit struck it, causing traffic disruptions. “Traffic flow changes have been implemented to facilitate ongoing repair and ensure the safety of motorists,” the statement read.

The move is in response to an earlier call by Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to waive toll fees during the repairs. “We ask for the motoring public’s patience and understanding as we fast-track repairs and work to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon expressed gratitude to NLEX for responding to his call for a temporary tol

l holiday in the affected section. “Malaking bagay po ‘yan para kahit papano naman mabawasan naman yung hirap ng mga kababayan natin na naaaberya ngayon dahil sa construction sa Marilao (This is a boon to help ease the burden of motorists that are experiencing inconvenience due to the construction at Marilao),” Dizon said in a separate statement.

The emergency repair works for the bridge are expected to be completed by the end of March.