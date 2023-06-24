Teener yields P2-M ‘shabu’ in Davao City

Authorities have confiscated PHP2 million worth of suspected illegal drugs during a buy-bust here late Friday night. The operation, which took place at Dacudao Avenue, Barangay Governor Paciano Bangoy, also led to the arrest of 18-year-old Kurt Aaron Espinosa, reportedly a high-value individual on the police drug list. Espinosa was arrested after he handed the suspected shabu weighing 103 grams to a poseur-buyer and accepted the PHP1,000 marked money. Confiscated from Espinosa were one small and two big self-sealing transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu. The suspect is now detained at the Bajada Police Station and facing drug charges.

Source: Philippines News Agency