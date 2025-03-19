Taipei: Taiwan is positioning itself as a global trailblazer in smart city development, with a bold emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape urban life. The island has unveiled a series of ambitious AI-powered initiatives to revolutionize how cities are governed, how businesses operate, and how citizens interact with their environment.

According to Philippines News Agency, this was made clear at the 12th Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE) held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Organized by the National Development Council, the Kaohsiung City Government, and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the event presented an array of groundbreaking projects and vision, underlining Taiwan’s role as a leader in both digital innovation and sustainable urban development.

Taipei, Taiwan’s capital city, is taking the lead with its forward-thinking “T.A.I.P.E.I.” AI Strategy spearheaded by Mayor Chiang Wan-an. This initiative is designed to propel AI development across key sectors, including logistics, smart mobility, and citizen services. It also underscores the critical importance of AI governance, ensuring that technological advancements are deployed safely, securely, and in an ethical manner.

During the SCSE opening ceremony, Chiang emphasized the city’s commitment to improving public services using AI. Notable advancements include the AI-powered Citizen Helpline (199), which now provides faster and more efficient responses to residents, and the upgraded AI system for the Fire Department, optimizing emergency responses to ensure quicker, more accurate deployment of resources when lives are at stake.

Not far behind, Kaohsiung City is driving change with its ‘Kaohsiung Intelligent Lighthouse Program’, a groundbreaking AI-driven urban model that prioritizes sustainability alongside digital innovation. Deputy Mayor Charles Lin introduced Kaohsiung’s next-generation AI urban initiative, which marries cutting-edge technology with environmental responsibility.

At SCSE 2025 opening rites, Deputy Mayor Lin laid out five key elements that are propelling Kaohsiung’s transformation – a Net-Zero Initiative focused on real-world carbon neutrality projects; AI and ICT Integration, in collaboration with industry leaders; the Kaohsiung AI Upgrade 2.0, an ambitious project to overhaul infrastructure and improve sustainability; stronger Academia and Innovation partnerships to foster growth; and a commitment to Data Security and Cloud Transformation, aimed at creating intelligent governance systems.

With over 2,800 international participants, including city leaders from across the Asia Pacific region, SCSE 2025 will highlight Taiwan’s commitment to leveraging AI as a cornerstone of its smart city evolution and sustainability goals. Aside from Taipei and Kaohsiung, 10 more Taiwan cities, namely, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Pingtung, Nantou, and Hualien, will set up themed pavilions at SCSE to showcase their smart city innovations and net-zero initiatives.