TABUNG PAHLAWAN CAMPAIGN TO CONTINUE UNTIL JULY 2024

The Tabung Pahlawan campaign, which began this month, will continue until July 2024 in aid of Malaysian Armed Forces veterans.

The Defence Ministry said the Department of Veteran Affairs will be responsible for conducting the campaign and collection of the Tabung Pahlawan fund, themed ‘Demi Mu Pahlawan Ku".

"To encourage the participation of various parties, donations will be exempted from income tax,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Earlier, the Tabung Pahlawan 2023 Campaign was launched by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Dewan Perkasa, Wisma Perwira here today.

At the same event, he also presented donations to 14 ATM veterans who were injured in the line of duty.

The statement said that the main objective of the campaign is to support MAF veterans who need assistance and the donations from the fund will be used to ease their financial burden such as to purchase medical equipment.

The Tabung Pahlawan campaign's objective is to raise awareness of the sacrifices of military veterans and inculcate patriotism among Malaysians, the statement read.

The public can donate via Yayasan Veteran ATM’s Malayan Banking Berhad account 5643 4262 2956; CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad account 8604 2715 71 or Tabung Rayuan Hari Pahlawan at Affin Islamic Bank Berhad 1059 5000 3201 or via https://tabungpahlawan.com.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency