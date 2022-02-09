﻿T-bill rates post mixed results

The rates of Treasury bills (T-bill) moved sideways on Monday and demand for the debt paper remained strong with bids at more than twice the offer volume across the board.

The average rate of the 91-day paper rose to 0.710 percent, the 182-day’ slipped to 1.022 percent, and the 364-day was unchanged at 1.408 percent.

These were at 0.691 percent, 1.023 percent, and 1.408 percent for the three-month, six-month, and one-year paper during the auction last January 31.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) offered each tenor for PHP5 billion and the auction committee fully awarded all three.

Tenders for the 91-day paper reached PHP14.73 billion while it amounted to PHP21.46 billion for the 182-day paper and PHP17.56 billion for the 364-day paper.

In a Viber message to journalists, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said they did not award more than the offer volume during the day.

“Liquidity further boosted with PHP20 billion maturities seeking their home,” she said.

