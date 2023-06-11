Swiatek beats Muchova, wins French Open women’s crown

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova to win the French Open women's title on Saturday. The Polish star defended her title and earned a third Roland-Garros crown after beating Czech Republic's Muchova, ranked 43, at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Swiatek, 22, became the youngest woman to capture four Grand Slam titles since American legend Serena Williams. She previously clinched the US Open in 2022 and the French Open in 2020 and 2022. The 2023 French Open will conclude Sunday with the men's final.

Source: Philippines News Agency