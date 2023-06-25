Suspected drug trader killed in Zambo Norte shootout

A drug suspect was killed in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Norte, a regional police official said Sunday. Faizal Cailo, 57, was killed when he traded shots with a cop who posed as a buyer at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Kauswagan, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte, according to Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director. 'The suspect sensed that he was transacting with a police officer and after the transaction was consummated, the suspect drew his firearm and open fired hitting the poseur buyer,' Alinsañgan said in a statement. The cop who was wearing his bulletproof vest fired back, hitting the suspect in the chest. The suspect was declared dead on arrival at Siocon District Hospital. Police recovered from the suspect a 45-caliber pistol with one magazine loaded with three live ammunition, a motorboat, a mobile phone, a gram of suspected shabu worth PHP6,800, a sling bag, PHP500 marked money and other illegal drug paraphernalia. Cailo was reportedly a drug trader operating in Baliguian town and nearby areas

Source: Philippines News Agency