Manila: Sunny weather will prevail in most areas of the country, with isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening, the weather bureau said Thursday. The easterlies will dominate the weather pattern, resulting in warm and humid conditions, as noted by weather specialist Benison Estareja in the 5 a.m. bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to Philippines News Agency, temperatures are expected to peak at 35°C in Tuguegarao City, while Metro Manila might experience highs of up to 34°C. Similarly, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, and Davao are forecast to reach temperatures of up to 33°C. Notably, seventeen areas are predicted to experience danger-level heat indices ranging from 42°C to 51°C.

Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Coron, Palawan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Virac, Catanduanes are all forecast to endure a heat index of 43°C. Meanwhile, a heat index of 42°C is anticipated in locations such as Echague, Isabela; San Ildefonso, B

ulacan; Olongapo City; Cuyo, Palawan; Roxas, Capiz; Dumangas, Iloilo; Panglao, Bohol; Catarman, Northern Samar; Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; Dipolog City; Zamboanga City; Musuan, Bukidnon; and Cotabato City.

The heat index reflects how the temperature feels to the human body when relative humidity is factored in. Under danger-level heat indices, there is an increased likelihood of heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with the potential for heat stroke given prolonged sun exposure.

Estareja highlighted that the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will begin influencing the eastern parts of the Visayas and Mindanao regions in the afternoon. This shift is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to areas such as the Caraga region, Eastern Visayas, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental. Moderate to heavy rains in these regions could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides.

The entire archipelago is predicted to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate sea c

onditions. Estareja confirmed that no tropical cyclone development is expected until the start of the Holy Week.