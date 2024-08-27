Sultan Nazrin Graces ‘Loyalty to King And Country’ Programme In Perak

IPOH, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graciously attended the Programme to Foster Loyalty to the King and Country in conjunction with the 2024 Independence Month at the Banquet Hall of the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here tonight.

Also in attendance were Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah; Raja Di Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, and Raja Puan Muda of Perak, Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife, Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, were also present.

This year marks the sixth edition of the programme, which has been held annually since 2018.

Organised by the Perak State Secretary’s Office and the Perak State Education Department, the programme aims to shape Malaysians with a national identity who understand and embrace the second principle of the Rukun Negara, namely ‘Loyalty to the King and Country’.

Several events

and competitions were held, including a royal speech contest, essay writing, poetry composition, caricature drawing, poster painting, rhythmic discourse, and choral speaking.

Tonight’s programme was enlivened with performances by the winners of these competitions.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also graciously presented prizes to the winners.

They then visited the painting and caricature exhibition before departing from the event at 10.30 pm.

