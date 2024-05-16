IPOH, The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has consented to honour youths in the state by allowing them to deliver the Friday sermons at mosques in all districts in Perak tomorrow (May 17) in conjunction with the National Youth Day celebration on May 15. The state Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini said it was to appreciate and recognise the important role of the youths in the country. 'His Royal Highness has ordered that the Friday sermon in the state of Perak on May 17 (tomorrow), be themed 'Belia: Tenaga Penggerak Pembawa Pembaharuan',' he said in a statement here today. Mohd Annuar said the state Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) had submitted 70 names of youth leaders to the state Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) to obtain consent from Sultan Nazrin to deliver the sermon. The 70 youth leaders include Muhammad Syukri Alimar Shidi from Kelab Belia Abrar Sungai Rokam who will deliver the Friday sermon at the Masjid Jamek Idris Iskandar Shah I in Kampung Sungai Rokam which can accommodate 2,000 congregants. Also received the royal consent are Mohd Shahril Umat from Kelab Belia Daerah Pengkalan Hulu who will deliver sermon at Masjid Jamek Pengkalan Hulu and Noor Ayman Ahamad from GB4B Bagan Serai to deliver the sermon at Masjid Daerah Kerian in Parit Buntar. Source: BERNAMA News Agency