SULTAN IBRAHIM LEAVES FOR DAY VISIT TO BRUNEI

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today left for Brunei for a day visit.

Sultan Ibrahim, with his entourage, left the royal hangar at the Senai International Airport (LTAS) at 12.30 pm, according to a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook account.

His Majesty is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Also accompanying the Johor Ruler were Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim were at the airport to send off the royal entourage

Source: BERNAMA News Agency