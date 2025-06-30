‘Stronger, More Progressive’ NegOcc Seen in Next 3 Years

Negros occidental: Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Monday congratulated the new set of local government officials in the province as they begin a new three-year term, encouraging them to work together for ‘a stronger, more progressive and united Negros Occidental.’

According to Philippines News Agency, Lacson, who is serving his third and final term, emphasized the importance of integrity, compassion, and a genuine commitment to constituents in his statement. On the same day, the governor took his oath of office with the elected officials of San Carlos City, his hometown where he previously served as mayor.

Lacson and reelected Mayor Renato Gustilo were sworn in by Executive Judge Amy Avellano of the Regional Trial Court Branch 58 at the San Carlos City Hall of Justice. Additionally, Lacson took his oath before Avellano at the provincial capitol grounds on Saturday, alongside other elected provincial government officials, including first-termer Vice Governor Jose Benito Alonso.

In his inaugural address, Lacson expressed his dedication to serving the people of Negros Occidental, stating his commitment to serve as long as he is able. He also extended gratitude to the Provincial Board, led by then-Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, who has resumed his role as Fourth District representative, for their support of executive programs and timely enactment of ordinances.

Lacson recognized the cooperation and support from legislative district representatives and local chief executives, highlighting their shared commitment in translating the province’s vision into action across cities and municipalities. He also commended provincial government executives and employees, partner-agencies, civil society organizations, development partners, and volunteers for their invaluable contributions.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during his tenure, including a global pandemic, natural disasters, and changing economic landscapes, Lacson acknowledged the perseverance demonstrated by all involved. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to not only continue but finish strong, institutionalizing progress and ensuring that the gains achieved will endure beyond any administration.