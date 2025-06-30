LTO Bicol Reports 103 Violators, Confiscates 81 Items in Regional Operations

Legazpi: The Land Transportation Office in Bicol (LTO-5) reported that it flagged down 103 road violators and confiscated 81 items across the region on Friday. In a move to enhance road safety and discipline, the regional law enforcement unit (RLEU) enforcers carried out these operations.

According to Philippines News Agency, LTO-5 spokesperson Jamie Roperes, in a phone interview on Monday, stated that the figures were based on data collected from last week’s operations. She emphasized the role of daily inspections conducted by enforcers on various roads throughout the region to promote safety for riders and passengers.

The LTO-5 highlighted that these operations aim to focus on apprehending traffic violators, intensifying road safety measures, and ensuring strict compliance with transport and traffic regulations among motorists. The inspections were particularly intensified in key areas of Albay and Sorsogon, such as Matacon, Polangui, and Guilid, Ligao City, Albay.

Roperes underscored that the operations aimed to enforce laws, including Memorandum Circular 2020-2185, Republic Act (RA) 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, RA 8750 or the Seatbelt Law, RA 8794 or the Anti-Overloading Act, the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act, the Anti-Colorum campaign, and other related transportation laws.

She also reminded the public to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations as part of LTO Bicol’s ongoing campaign to reduce road crashes and eliminate unsafe and illegal transport practices.