DepEd-Ilocos Norte to Hire 161 Staff Members to Enhance Education Support

Ilocos norte: A total of 161 new positions, primarily for non-teaching personnel, have been established for the Schools Division of Ilocos Norte (SDOIN) for the School Year 2025-2026. This initiative aims to enhance the overall capacity and support quality education within the province. “Most of the new items are non-teaching staff to be assigned at the SDOIN, including the Junior High School, Senior High School, and Elementary,” stated Valerie Talamayan, the division’s information officer, during a phone interview on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Education (DepEd) – Ilocos Norte currently employs 5,165 personnel, comprising 4,176 teaching and 989 non-teaching staff. The DepEd Central Office had previously released a memorandum to ensure the filling of all existing teaching positions in field offices and to recruit additional non-teaching staff. This measure aims to alleviate the workload of teachers by reducing their administrative responsibilities.

The Department of Budget and Management recently sanctioned the recruitment of 16,000 additional teachers and 10,000 non-teaching personnel for the ongoing school year. This effort aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to lessen administrative duties at DepEd, thereby allowing teachers more time to enhance their skills and improve the quality of education.