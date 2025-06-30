8 Ex-Rebels in Sorsogon Receive P800-K Cash Aid as Part of Reintegration Program

Sorsogon: The Sorsogon provincial government has provided financial assistance to eight former rebels as part of its ongoing reintegration program, aimed at promoting peace, reconciliation, and inclusive development throughout the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office released a statement on social media, where Governor Jose Edwin Hamor reaffirmed his commitment to fostering peace in the province during his term. “This initiative is part of the provincial government’s sustained campaign against insurgency and aims to create a safer, more peaceful and more prosperous Sorsogon in the future under the 7K Katrangkiluhan program,” he stated.

The 7K program addresses Sorsogon’s multi-sectoral concerns in seven areas: Kalikasan (nature), Kabuhayan (livelihood), Kagandahan (beauty), Katrangkiluhan (peace and order), Kalinigan (cleanliness), Kadunungan (wisdom), and Kalusugan (health), with the addition of Kababaihan (women). Other assistance being offered by the

provincial government includes job placements and sufficient financial aid as part of reintegration into normal life.

The beneficiaries received PHP100,000 each during the awarding ceremony held at the newly inaugurated Sorsogon City Police Office in Barangay Cabid-an over the weekend. The event was attended by Senate President Francis Escudero, a native of the province, and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

The financial assistance is part of a broader reintegration strategy that includes access to livelihood opportunities, skills training, psychosocial support, and community-based rehabilitation services. The interventions are designed to empower former rebels to rebuild their lives and reintegrate as peaceful, productive members of society.

Torre stated that the PNP is prepared to assist former rebels in their transition to civilian life and will continue to collaborate with local government units and stakeholders to maintain peace and security in the community.