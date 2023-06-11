STATES WILL TAKE TURNS TO HOST MALAYSIA POETRY DAY – PEMUISI

The states will take turns to host Malaysia Poetry Day (HPM) starting this year, said National Poets Association (PEMUISI) president Datuk Dr Radzuan Ibrahim.

He said Melaka was chosen to host the 3rd HPM this Tuesday (June 13) which will be officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at the Tun Seri Lanang Auditorium, State Culture and Arts Department (JKKN), in Ayer Keroh here.

"We chose Melaka as our first destination because apart from its status as a state with a rich history, we have a network of movers who will continue this MADANI (civil) movement in the future.

"The move to bring HPM out of the nation's capital will continue with the idea of preserving the MADANI movement as a process of changing and inviting society to understand poetry in life," he said in a statement here today.

Radzuan said the 3rd HPM celebration had started since the beginning of this month with a poetry competition and poetry reading videos posted on social media.

He said the results of the competition would be announced at the HPM in Melaka and the prizes would be presented by the Chief Minister.

HPM was declared on June 13, 2021 by Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture then, at the Majlis Semarak Puisi poetry festival organised by DBP and PEMUISI.

