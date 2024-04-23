KANGAR, The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said the 5G network coverage in populated areas in the state has achieved 91.4 per cent till Dec 31, 2023. In relation to this, His Majesty said he expects the state government to take steps to explore new investment opportunities in high-tech fields that can have a major impact on the state's economy, taking into account the rapid rate of broadband infrastructure development in the state. "The state government also must be committed to offer more online services for the convenience of the people of Perlis," said His Majesty when officiating the opening of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Perlis Legislative Assembly here today. The Raja of Perlis' opening speech was read by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Also present at the opening ceremony were the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Perak Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli. Additionally, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said His Majesty is aware that the Perlis government is preparing the Perlis State Smart City Blueprint and Action Plan which will be the main guide and direction at the state level towards the realisation of the Perlis State Smart City. "I believe that when the Perlis State Smart City wish is realised, it will improve the quality of life of the residents as well as provide methods to overcome urban challenges through smart nation solutions and the use of technology," His Majesty said. Meanwhile, the Raja of Perlis said he hoped the state government could take creative steps to help the poor and hardcore poor in Perlis get out of the cocoon of poverty. "Until March 18, 2024, the eKasih database for the state of Perlis recorded a total of 13,463 members of households with poor status and 2,196 households with hardcore poor status. The People's Housing Project for low-income earners is one of the programmes that can help overcome or reduce the risk of poverty,' said His Majesty. Tuanku Syed Siraj uddin said His Majesty is of the view that there needs to be serious government intervention to build more houses for people's housing or public housing. In the meantime, His Majesty said the treated water supply service in Perlis has not yet reached the optimum level and satisfactory quality, and the issue of Non-Profitable Water (NRW) is also still high, at a rate of 62.5 per cent. "In this connection, we note that the federal government has agreed to give grants to all states that have NRW rate of above 50 per cent. It is hoped that this cooperation can help the state government in providing better water supply services to the people," said His Majesty. The Raja of Perlis also advised all water supply users in the state to be trustworthy by paying the arrears of water bills which have now reached RM34.84 million and that water supply management can be improved with comprehensive cooperation from all parties. Source: BERNAMA News Agency