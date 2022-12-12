Star8 Corp. Has moved and more

Tampa, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star8 Corp. (OTCPK: STRH) is please to announce that the corporate headquarters has officially moved to the Tampa Urban Centre at Westshore, located at 4830 West Kennedy Blvd., Suite 600, Tampa, Florida, 33609. The facility allows us great flexibility for meeting and the ability to expand when it become necessary. Additionally, the headquarters is closer to Hyper 30 Data operations, which allows better control and management.

Secondly, we are activity reviewing the qualifications of number of independent auditing firms, and I expect to announce the engagement within a few days. Completing an audit of our Company is important for two reasons, 1) to become a fully reporting entity, and 2) be up-listed OTCqb.

Thirdly, our Company, through the acquisition of Hyper 30 Data is now focused on one industry. The IT and Security industry. This industry is in high demand and will result in growth and profits. This places our Company in the position to achieve growth and profits.

Fourthly, we have identified additional companies for acquisition and are currently reviewing these potential entities, which are within the IT and Security industry. Additional announcements will come shortly after LOI is executed.

For more information about Star8 Corp.'s please visit Star8Corp.com . To learn more about Hyper 30 Data, visit hyper30data.com .

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in IT and security. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients.

