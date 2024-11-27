Baguio City: The Social Security System – Luzon North 1 has enrolled 103,000 new members in the first ten months of the year, achieving a 78 percent increase over its annual target of 58,400.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ceasar Saludo, the SSS vice president for Luzon North 1, announced in a press release that nine branches in the area, including Agoo (La Union), Baguio City, Bangued (Abra), Bontoc (Mountain Province), Candon (Ilocos Sur), San Fernando City (La Union), La Trinidad (Benguet), Laoag (Ilocos Norte), and Vigan (Ilocos Sur), have exerted significant effort to reach potential new members. Their efforts particularly aimed at students who are expected to register as members upon graduation or when seeking employment. Saludo credited the growth in membership to intensified coverage drives and an enhanced service delivery campaign.

This increase in membership has brought the total number of registered SSS members in the area to more than 900,000. At the end of December 2023, SSS-Luzon North

1 had recorded 734,000 members. To facilitate this growth, 97 localized electronic centers (e-centers) have been established in various villages and establishments within the region. Additionally, the SSS e-Wheels initiative visited 942 locations in the Cordillera and Ilocos regions, delivering services to over 49,000 individuals in remote communities.

Christian Andrew Rillorta, SSS information officer for Luzon North 1, emphasized the benefits of SSS membership, which include access to multi-purpose loans, salary loans, calamity loans, housing loans, disability pensions, old-age pensions, and death or survivorship benefits for heirs. He explained that active members can pay their monthly contributions either voluntarily or through their employers, who deduct and remit the required contributions. Furthermore, SSS transactions, including membership registration and payment, can be conducted online via the My.SSS portal.