Nueva Viscaya: A five-man team from the Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO) was dispatched to Nueva Viscaya on Wednesday to assist in power restoration efforts following the directive from the National Electrification Administration (NEA). The team, consisting of four linemen and an engineer, is equipped with the necessary tools and is expected to remain in the province until December 6.

According to Philippines News Agency, Laarni Ilagan, from BENECO’s Community Relations Office, confirmed that this deployment is part of a coordinated effort by the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (PHILRECA) and NEA. This marks the second team BENECO has sent to aid neighboring electric cooperatives impacted by a series of super typhoons in northern Luzon provinces.

Ilagan explained that the initiative, known as Task Force Kapatid (TFK), is a collaborative effort among electric cooperatives, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of ‘bayanihan’ or mutual assistance in rural electrification. The primary

goal is to expedite the restoration of power for affected consumers.

BENECO has a history of deploying support teams to areas hit by disasters across the nation, aiming to restore electricity and help communities return to normalcy after calamities.