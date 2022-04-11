Sportradar Acquires Vaix, a Pioneer in Developing AI Solutions for the iGaming Industry

Vaix Technology Enhances Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS) Platform, Which Helps Betting Operators Increase Engagement and Retention

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and LONDON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the acquisition of Vaix Limited, a pioneer in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions specifically designed for the iGaming industry. Vaix’s innovative AI technology allows betting and gaming operators to gain a personalized view of their customers, which enables them to provide a more targeted, player-friendly experience. For example, betting and gaming operators can offer users the best possible bet without searching and give them the right offer based on players’ future value and churn probability. The acquisition does not have a material impact on the Company’s annual outlook for 2022, provided on March 30, 2022.

For over two years, Sportradar has partnered with Vaix and incorporated its technology into its Managed Trading Services (MTS) offering. Sportradar’s MTS solution is a sophisticated trading, risk, live odds and liability management offering that helps betting operators boost margins and profits, while increasing efficiency and managing risk. The MTS solution is also increasingly important in the U.S. market, which is growing rapidly post legalization in 2018, as U.S. operators compete for customers. Vaix’s advanced AI learning capabilities will provide betting operators already engaged with Sportradar’s platform the opportunity to gain access to more personalized insights and suggestions relating to user preferences.

Founded in 2016 by John O’Malia and Andreas Hartmann, Vaix has fed over 60 billion transactions into its AI (60 million per day) to offer a personalized experience to more than 50 million users for tier 1, 2 and 3 operators and platforms on all continents. Winner of several awards and recognized as one of the best service providers in the online gaming industry, Vaix most recently received the 2021 Data and AI Partner Award at the EGR B2B Awards.

Paolo Personeni, Managing Director of Managed Betting Services at Sportradar said: “VAIX products with their Artificial Intelligence and algorithms are now being natively integrated as part of the Sportradar Sportsbook platform, enhancing our data analytics, promotions system and player personalization. All Managed Betting Services customers will enjoy a faster and simplified integration. The acquisition of Vaix is the culmination of a very important and productive partnership we have had with the company over two years.”

Andreas Hartmann, Co-founder and CEO at Vaix, said: “Fully joining forces with Sportradar is recognition of the power of Vaix’s technology, and a dream come true for our vision to bring AI to the entire iGaming industry. Vaix’s capabilities can provide all of Sportradar’s operators with the power to truly personalize their Offering, Marketing and CRM, as they seek to attract and engage players.”

Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,900 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

Sportradar and the Sportradar logo are registered trademarks of Sportradar. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

About Vaix

Vaix’s mission is to be iGaming’s most comprehensive and effective AI engine. As the industry’s pioneer, Vaix is supporting innovative operators on all continents to utilize Deep Learning for more than 45 million users in the use cases where it matters most: Acquisition & Marketing, Personalization and Responsible Gambling. Visit us at www.vaix.ai.

